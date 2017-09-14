The U.S. Trailer for ‘Tom of Finland’ is Here: WATCH

The U.S. trailer for Tom of Finland has arrived.

The film is Finland’s official choice for submission in the Oscars’ “Best Foreign Language Film” category.

Directed by Dome Karukoski, the film follows Touko Laaksonen, a decorated officer, as he returns home to Finland after fighting for his country in World War II. But life during peacetime proves just as distressing as his time on the battlefields in Europe. Laaksonen finds Helsinki rampant with persecution of homosexuals and sees many men around him pressured to marry women and have children. Touko finds refuge in his art, specializing in homoerotic drawings of muscular men, free of inhibitions. His work – made famous by his signature ‘Tom of Finland’ – “became the emblem of a generation of men and fanned the flames of a gay revolution,” as the film’s producers describe it.

Watch: