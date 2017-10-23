Justin Bieber Unveils Massive Tattoo Covering Entire Torso and Fans are in a Frenzy

Justin Bieber shocked fans over the weekend after revealing that his entire torso had been covered with a tattoo of skeletons, archways, and gargoyles adding to the faces of a bear and a lion, a cross, a bald eagle, and the year 1975.
Fan reactions have been….mixed with some proclaiming that they’ll support him through anything and others in mourning.
The artwork plunged fans into mourning as they lamented the disappearance of his abs, while others claimed he would end up “regretting” the look.
One tweeted: “Yes, Justin Bieber doesn’t give af, but we all know that tattoo is not cute. He ruined his body. #SorryNotSorry #RipHandsomeBieber.”
Another wrote: “Okay Justin. Your time is up. Time to book an appointment for tattoo removal @JustinBieber.”
The tattoo was created by the artist Keith Bang Bang McCurdy who said it took 26 hours over 3 consecutive days.