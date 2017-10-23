Justin Bieber Unveils Massive Tattoo Covering Entire Torso and Fans are in a Frenzy

Sam Smith Comes Out as Genderqueer: ‘I Feel Just as Much Woman as I am Man’

Justin Bieber shocked fans over the weekend after revealing that his entire torso had been covered with a tattoo of skeletons, archways, and gargoyles adding to the faces of a bear and a lion, a cross, a bald eagle, and the year 1975.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Fan reactions have been….mixed with some proclaiming that they’ll support him through anything and others in mourning.

The Evening Standard reports:

The artwork plunged fans into mourning as they lamented the disappearance of his abs, while others claimed he would end up “regretting” the look.

One tweeted: “Yes, Justin Bieber doesn’t give af, but we all know that tattoo is not cute. He ruined his body. #SorryNotSorry #RipHandsomeBieber.”

Another wrote: “Okay Justin. Your time is up. Time to book an appointment for tattoo removal @JustinBieber.”

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

The tattoo was created by the artist Keith Bang Bang McCurdy who said it took 26 hours over 3 consecutive days.

Moments in battle A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:35am PDT