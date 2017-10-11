Freedom of Press, Roger Goodell, Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, California Fires, Iran: HOT LINKS

‘Tom of Finland’ Hits U.S. Movie Theaters This Weekend and Here are 3 New Clips to Enjoy: WATCH

FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. Trump calls it “frankly disgusting.” ‘When pressed in the afternoon about whether there should be limits on the media, Trump said “no,” but he did add that reporters should write “more honestly.” Citing no evidence, Trump said: “When they make up stories like that, it’s just made up … They make up sources.”‘

Trump: "It's frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write. And people should look into it." pic.twitter.com/Op0jaMyNX8 — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 11, 2017

25TH AMENDMENT. Steve Bannon told Trump it was biggest threat to his presidency: ‘When Bannon mentioned the 25th Amendment, Trump said, “What’s that?” According to a source, Bannon has told people he thinks Trump has only a 30 percent chance of making it the full term.’

NFL. Roger Goodell refutes Trump tweet claiming he’s “finally demanding players stand for National Anthem. “Commentary this morning about the Commissioner’s position on the Anthem is not accurate. As we said yesterday, there will be a discussion of these issues at the owners meeting next week. The NFL is doing the hard work of trying to move from protest to progress, working to bring people together.”

MEGYN KELLY. Bringing the Today show down with her?

HARVEY WEINSTEIN. Matt Damon denies he helped bury story on sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein.

RACHEL MADDOW. Why did Ronan Farrow end up reporting the Harvey Weinstein story to The New Yorker and not to NBC News?

Video: Smart of @Maddow to press @RonanFarrow about why NBC didn't greenlight/support him pushing his Weinstein investigation #TTT pic.twitter.com/JApEs07xoL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 11, 2017

YOU LIE. Rose McGowan attacks Ben Affleck over Harvey Weinstein: ‘Ms. McGowan, in a tweet and a subsequent email exchange with The New York Times on Tuesday night, said she had told Mr. Affleck that Mr. Weinstein had behaved inappropriately with her. Mr. Affleck, who rose to stardom with help from Mr. Weinstein on the 1997 film “Good Will Hunting,” had said earlier Tuesday that he was “angry” over Mr. Weinstein’s alleged abuse of women, but he gave no indication of whether he knew about it. “I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others,” Mr. Affleck said in a statement.’

I ACTED INAPPROPRIATELY. Ben Affleck apologizes for grabbing former TRL host Hilarie Burton’s breast.

KANSAS. Anti-gay vandalism found outside Kansas State student union.

NYC. 24-year-old beaten by man yelling homophobic slurs at Chelsea shelter. ‘The victim told cops a stranger walked up to him, called him a “f—-t” and punched him several times, sources said. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn suffering pain in his right shoulder, face and the left side of his body. He was treated and released.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES. Stunning video shows fires and devastation that have killed at least 17 and destroyed 2,000 buildings in Northern California’s wine country.

IRAN. Remains of 1700-year-old couple thought to be gay have been discovered: “US historian John Boswell says he thinks the soldiers were in a relationship however his theory, perhaps not surprisingly, hasn’t actually been proven. The remains were found in an a church in Urmia and the age of the remains match the claims of when they were killed in the Catholic Christian calendar. It is believed that the soldiers held a high position – but then Roman Emperor Maximinus II denounced them for refusing to pay tribute to Jupiter.”

ST. LOUIS. Gay history unfolds on interactive map.

CDC. HIV spreading among gay Hispanic men under 30. ‘Researchers say young Hispanics are acquiring HIV at greater rates than other groups, putting them “on the leading edge of transmission.”‘

MNEK. British singer-songwriter opens up about being gay on National Coming Out Day.

