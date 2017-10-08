‘Younger’ Actor Dan Amboyer Comes Out as Gay, Marries Longtime Boyfriend

Actor Dan Amboyer, who plays twins on the TV Land show Younger, came out as gay and married his longtime boyfriend Eric Berger over the weekend.

so, we got married today. #firstdance thx @jamescalleri A post shared by Dan Amboyer (@danamboyer) on Oct 8, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

People reports that Amboyer quietly came out to friends and family over the years but decided to come out publicly after getting engaged to Berger:

On Saturday — in front of 115 family and friends — Amboyer, 31, wed Berger, 37, in New York City and is opening up for the first time publicly about his relationship.

“It was a hard decision to figure out how to approach it in a public way,” says Amboyer. “There are some actors out there now who just keep it as an unspoken aspect of their life and never discuss it in public. But then there are men like Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto. I look up to them and see how them being so open affected other people and the country’s perception of gay people. And Nico Tortorella, who is also on Younger, has inspired me by the way he’s become such an advocate for gender fluidity. I think the more open actors can be the less stigma there will be attached, which will be a positive thing moving forward.”