Wikileaks, David Cop-A-Feel, Mark Halperin, RT, iPhone, Pope Francis, Anna Wintour, Kathy Griffin: HOT LINKS

WIKILEAKS. Trump analytics company contacted Wikileaks about Clinton emails: “Alexander Nix, the chief executive of Cambridge Analytica, sent an email to several people including top Donald Trump donor Rebekah Mercer, relaying that he had emailed Assange seeking access to emails from Clinton’s private server to turn them into a searchable database for the campaign or a pro-Trump political action committee, two of the sources said.”

DAVID COP-A-FEEL. Another woman has accused George H.W. Bush of sexual assault.

MARK HALPERIN. MSNBC commentator pulled from air after being accused of assault by 5 women.

JOE BIDEN. A 2020 candidate? “I haven’t decided to run,” he said in an interview with Vanity Fair, “but I’ve decided I’m not going to decide not to run. We’ll see what happens.”

GEORGIA. Election server wiped after lawsuit filed: “The server in question, which served as a statewide staging location for key election-related data, made national headlines in June after a security expert disclosed a gaping security hole that wasn’t fixed six months after he reported it to election authorities.”

KREMLIN-FUNDED. Twitter bans ads from RT, Sputnik. “This decision was based on the retrospective work we’ve been doing around the 2016 U.S. election and the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government.”

FREDERICA WILSON. Congresswoman has received substantial death threats after criticizing Trump: “She’s home,” Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) told the Miami Herald. “I have not spoken with her about it, but I’ve heard that she’s received substantial death threats and I think she is doing everything she can to ratchet down and let some of us, including me, take over.”

JOE GERARD. How a Rhoda character turned a generation of gay boys into chest hair queens.

SPACED OUT. Pope Francis to call ISS: “The pope is due to speak to the crew at 1400 BST, including 60-year-old Italian Paolo Nespoli, who is on his third space mission. The video call will be streamed online on Nasa TV and the Vatican’s YouTube channel. The ISS, which has been continuously occupied since 2000, is currently crewed by six astronauts. Alongside Nespoli there are three Americans and two Russians orbiting the Earth.”

MICHIGAN. Ferndale to permanently install LGBT Pride flag in City Council chamber.

iPHONE. Developer warns that granting camera access permissions can allow apps to secretly capture you: “Krause created a demo called watch.user to further emphasize his point, creating a fake social network app that tracks the user. As you browse, Krause explained, “you’ll suddenly see pictures of yourself, taken a few seconds ago while you scrolled through the feed.” In the image above, he explained that with a vision framework in iOS 11 a developer could even map someone’s face to track their expressions, and Krause’s mapping software displayed a corresponding emoji as a further proof of concept.

THE SHINING. James Franco terrifies people at haunted house.

SHARK ATTACK OF THE DAY. Visitor to D.C. spy museum gets knocked to his feet by a fake shark in a tank.

KATHY GRIFFIN. Look What You Made Me Do.

ANNA WINTOUR. Spill your guts or fill your guts.

FLYING LEAP OF THE DAY. A Guinness World record was just set by 245 people who just jumped off a bridge together.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Diego Barros.

