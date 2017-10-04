U.S. Clarifies ‘No’ Vote on UN Resolution Condemning Death Penalty for Homosexuality: There Were ‘Broader Concerns’

After a firestorm of criticism on Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert clarified the United States’ “no” vote on a resolution passed by the 47-member Human Rights Council condemning the use of the death penalty in discriminatory fashion, in cases including homosexuality. Twenty-seven nations voted in favor of the resolution; 13 voted against it and 7 abstained.

The Human Rights Campaign denounced the U.S. vote. Said Ty Cobb, director of HRC Global. “Ambassador Haley has failed the LGBTQ community by not standing up against the barbaric use of the death penalty to punish individuals in same-sex relationships. While the U.N. Human Rights Council took this crucially important step, the Trump/Pence administration failed to show leadership on the world stage by not championing this critical measure. This administration’s blatant disregard for human rights and LGBTQ lives around the world is beyond disgraceful.”

Former U.S. UN Ambassador Susan Rice also denounced the vote:

Shame on US! I was proud to lead U.S. efforts at UN to protect LGBTQ people, back in the day when America stood for human rights for all 🇺🇸 https://t.co/3Y403bP7Wh — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) October 3, 2017

Said Nauert in a press briefing yesterday, clarifying the vote:

“As our representative to the Human Rights Council said last Friday, the United States is disappointed to have voted against that resolution. We voted against that resolution because of broader concerns with the resolution’s approach in condemning the death penalty in all circumstances, and it called for the abolition of the death penalty altogether. We had hoped for a balanced and inclusive resolution that would better reflect the positions of states that continue to apply the death penalty lawfully, as the United States does. The United States unequivocally condemns the application of the death penalty for conduct such as homosexuality, blasphemy, adultery, and apostasy. We do not consider such conduct appropriate for criminalization.”

HRC responded to the clarification: “HRC welcomes this clarification but continues to be concerned about the Trump/Pence administration’s engagement on the human rights of LGBTQ people abroad. It is disturbing that leadership in this administration did not discuss this position in their original explanation for the “no” vote.”

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley also responded, tweeting: “Fact: There was NO vote by USUN that supported the death penalty for gay people. We have always fought for justice for the LGBT community. Fact: The vote that took place in Geneva is the same US vote that took place under the Obama admin. It was not a vote against LGBT # Fact”

