Ben Sasse, Diet Avocado, Rose McGowan, Hurricane Ophelia, Samantha Bee, Oculus Dash, Casting Couch: HOT LINKS

Sean Hannity’s Jaw-Dropping Remarks About Gay People Have Been Unearthed and They’re Revolting: LISTEN

BEN SASSE. Nebraska Republican calls out Trump: “Mr. President: Are you recanting of the Oath you took on Jan. 20 to preserve, protect, and defend the 1st Amendment?” Gets flak from Sean Hannity.

Mr. President:

Are you recanting of the Oath you took on Jan. 20 to preserve, protect, and defend the 1st Amendment? pic.twitter.com/XLB7QXM3bQ — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) October 12, 2017

UNESCO. U.S. to pull out: “The U.S. stopped funding UNESCO after the agency voted to include the Palestinian Authority as a member in 2011, but the State Department has maintained a UNESCO office at the agency’s Paris headquarters and sought to weigh in on policy behind the scenes. The withdrawal was confirmed Thursday by U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to be publicly named discussing the decision. It comes as UNESCO is voting to choose a new director.”

WUT. Company in Spain invents “diet” avocado.

ROSE MCGOWAN. Twitter explains why it shut down her account.

CASTING COUCH. Hollywood & Highland ‘casting couch’ removed amid sexual harassment scandals.

OPHELIA. 10th named hurricane matches Atlantic 124-year-old record: “Ophelia, far out in the Atlantic, does not pose a threat to the United States, though it may affect Ireland. But it puts this year in the history books by at least one measure. The last time 10 consecutive Atlantic storms became hurricanes was in 1893 — and because tracking technology was far more primitive then, meteorologists say, some weak tropical storms or tropical depressions may have gone undetected within that streak.”

MORON OR IMBECILE. FOIA request for Tillerson’s emails.

FOIA request for emails in which TILLERSON referred to TRUMP as a "MORON," "IMBECILE," or invoked the 25th amendment https://t.co/yCg85FOUtz pic.twitter.com/oMbwmD4G1d — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 12, 2017

PENIS PSA OF THE DAY. Samantha Bee has some thoughts for men in power.

MINORITY REPORT INTERFACE OF THE DAY. Oculus Dash.

CARPOOL KARAOKE. Miley Cyrus gets in the car with James Corden.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Andee Chua.

That's what a holiday is all about ☀️💦🏊🏻 A post shared by ANDEE CHUA 安迪 (@andeecys) on Oct 9, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Smile because its #TGIF A post shared by ANDEE CHUA 安迪 (@andeecys) on Oct 5, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Well well well 😎🤓 #WellHotelBangkok #TheGayPassport #Ad A post shared by ANDEE CHUA 安迪 (@andeecys) on Oct 3, 2017 at 10:33pm PDT

