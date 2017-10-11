Eminem Trashes Donald Trump in Passionate 4-Minute Freestyle Rap: WATCH

Eminem blasted Donald Trump in a brillant 4-minute freestyle rap called ‘The Storm’ during last night’s BET Hip-Hop Awards that touched on Puerto Rico, gun law reform, Steve Bannon, white supremacists, the NFL, and Colin Kaepernick, among other things.

And Kaepernick thanked Eminem in a tweet.

Watch:

Lyrics:

But we better give Obama props cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust and while the drama pops and he waits for sh*t to quiet down, he’ll just gas his plane up and fly around to the bottom and stops

Intensity is heightened, tensions are rising, Trump, when it comes to giving a sh*t, you’re stingy as I am… except when it comes to havin the balls to go against me, you hide em, cause you don’t have the f**king nuts, like an empty asylum

Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for… cause that’s how he gets his f**king rocks off and he’s orange

Yeah, sick tan… that’s why he wants us to disband cause he can’t withstand the fact that we’re not afraid of Trump f**k walking on eggshells I came to stomp… thats why he keeps screaming to drain the swamp… cause he’s in quick sand

It’s like we take a step forward, then backwards, but this is his form of distraction plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL so we focus on that instead of talkin Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada… all of these horrible tragedy and porters rather cause a twitter storm with the packers

and says he wants to lower our taxes and then who’s gonna pay for his extravagant trips back and forth with is fam to his golf resorts and his masions

Same sh*t that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered then does it more… from his endorsement to Bannon, support for the klansman. Tiki torches in hand for the soldier that’s black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa… Fork and a danger in this racist 94 year old grampa who keeps ignoring our past, historical, deplorable factors.

Not if you’re a black athlete, you’re spoiled a little brat for trying to use your platform or your stature to try to give those a voice who don’t have one… he says your spitting in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards

Unless you’re a POW who’s tortured and battered cause to him you’re zeros, cause he don’t like his war heroes captured

If that’s not disrespecting the military

F**k that

This is for Colin, ball up a fist… and keep that sh*t balled like Donald the bitch

“He’s gonna get rid of all immigrants”

“He’s gonna build that thing up taller than this”

well, if he does build it I hope its rock solid with bricks cause like him in politics, I’m using all of his tricks… cause i’m throwing that piece of sh*t against the wall till it sticks

And any fan of mine, who’s a supporter of his, I’m drawing in the sand a line – you’re either for or against and if you can’t decide, who you like more in your split, on who you should stand beside, I’ll do it for you with this:

F**K YOU

The rest of America stand up. We love our military and we love our country

BUT WE F**KING HATE TRUMP”

