Lady Gaga Appears in Fundraiser, Viral Photo with 5 Former Presidents: WATCH

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at a benefit concert at the One America Appeal fundraiser attended by former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama to raise money for disaster relief. The fundraiser had raised $33 million as of Sunday afternoon.

A photo Gaga tweeted with the five presidents went viral over the weekend on social media.

Said Gaga: “Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe.”

Watch her performance in the video above.

Rolling Stone adds:

Donald Trump did not attend One America Appeal, which raised over $31 million, instead offering a video message, “To Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Melania and I want to express our deep gratitude for your tremendous assistance. This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and our devotion to one another.”

Lady Gaga made an unannounced appearance during One America Appeal at the 1:50:25-mark of the event. “Now that’s what I call an audience,” the singer said, looking down at the former presidents.