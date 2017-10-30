Hong Kong Beats D.C. and Guadalajara to Host 2022 Gay Games

Hong Kong beat out Washington D.C. and Guadalajara, Mexico to host the 2022 Gay Games, the federation of Gay Games announced on Monday.

HONG KONG ANNOUNCED AS 2022 #GAYGAMES XI PRESUMPTIVE HOST Three finalist cities #Guadalajara #HongKong #WashingtonDC. Vote was 30 Oct 2017, Paris France #paris2018 #allequal Press release at Facebook.com/FederationofGayGames A post shared by Federation of Gay Games (@gaygames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

From the FGG:

Site inspections of the three finalist cities took place June & July 2017 by a team of inspectors from Australia, Germany, Canada, and the USA. The team spent 3.5 days in each city, toured all venues and attended local supporter civic events.

The FGG expresses gratitude to the record number of 17 cities that expressed interest in 2022 Gay Games XI. Five of these cities made it to the semi-final round (Austin, TX, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Salt Lake City, UT, and San Francisco, CA). In the first phase, an additional nine cities had expressed interest: Cape Town, South Africa, Tel Aviv, Israel and USA cities Anaheim, CA, Atlanta, GA, Des Moines, IA, Los Angeles, CA, Madison, WI, Minneapolis, MN, and San Antonio, TX.

The impact that the Gay Games has in host cities is incredible in terms of culture, sport, economic impact, history and most importantly elevating all matters of LGBT+ equality.

Paris 2018 – Gay Games 10 takes place 4-12 August 2018, features 36 sports, 14 cultural events, academic conference and up to 15,000 participants from 70 countries. Paris2018.com.

The D.C. 2022 Bid Committee released a statement:

“While we are very disappointed that DC was not chosen as the host city for the 2022 Gay Games, we extend our congratulations to Hong Kong” said Brent Minor, Chair of the Gay Games DC 2022 Bid Committee. “We are confident that they will be able to present a great Gay Games and we offer any assistance we can provide to make that happen.”

The Gay Games DC 2022 bid committee would like to thank our Honorary Co-Chairs Billie Jean King, Eric Holder, Paul Tagliabue, and Chris Mosier; our sponsors Absolut Vodka, Bud Light, Covington & Burling LLP, Deloitte, Destination DC, Events DC, Edelman, Hargrove, Hilton, Miller Coors, United Airlines, USA Guided Tours, and the Washington Blade; our Community Partners; and the members of our bid Executive Committee and all those who volunteered their time to contribute to the bid.