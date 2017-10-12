Towleroad

Are You Having This Conversation with Your Friends?

by Andy Towle
October 12, 2017 | 10:20am

Do you ever think about HIV? When do you talk about it? Are you on PrEP? When’s the last time you got tested? Is PrEP expensive? What are the stupidest things HIV-positive people hear about their status? Are you in your late 30’s and still don’t have all the facts? Are you a gay man who’s nervous to have a conversation about HIV? Do conversations and knowledge help to end stigma and increase awareness?

Will this video help start a conversation?



