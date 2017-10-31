Roy Moore: Impeach Federal Judge Who Blocked Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

Roy Moore, extremist anti-LGBTQ GOP U.S. Senate candidate and the former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice, is calling for the removal of a federal judge who blocked Donald Trump’s ban on transgender military service.

US District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued an injunction suspending Trump’s order and reinstated a timeline to let transgender people join the military starting in 2018:

Shannon Minter, legal director of National Center for Lesbian Rights, which is representing the plaintiffs, called the order a “complete victory.”

Judge Kollar-Kotelly’s order does not block a policy concerning gender reassignment surgeries, and dismissed those claims. But Minter notes that an interim policy by Defense Sec. James Mattis still requires the military to provide transgender troops with those medical services.

Read the court order HERE.

Said Moore in a statement:

The decision of a federal judge in the District of Columbia enjoining President Trump’s executive order on transgenderism in the military is absolutely ridiculous and is a perfect example of the outlandish doctrine of judicial supremacy whereby judges exalt themselves over the Constitution they are sworn to uphold. As recently as 2013, the American Psychiatric Association considered transgenderism to be a mental disorder. And only in 2016 did the Obama administration attempt to impose that delusion upon our fighting forces. To say that President Trump cannot prohibit transgenderism in the military is a clear example of judicial activism. Even the United States Supreme Court has never declared transgenderism to be a right under the Constitution.

Judge Kollar-Kotelly should be impeached by the House of Representatives for unlawful usurpation of power (Article II, § 4) and lack of good behavior (Article III, § 1), and referred to the Senate for a vote on removal. Not only has she placed herself above the Constitution in finding such a nonexistent right, but she has also interfered with the powers of the President as Commander in Chief of the armed forces under Article II, § 2, of the Constitution.

Unless we return to faithful obedience to the Constitution and the separation of powers set out therein, our form of government and our liberties will be in dire jeopardy. Congress should not turn a deaf ear to this flagrant usurpation of executive authority.