Senator Bob Corker Fires Back at Fresh Trump Twitter Attacks: ‘Alert the Daycare Staff’

by Andy Towle
October 24, 2017 | 8:59am

Donald Trump ripped into Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) on Twitter Tuesday morning, attacking the lawmaker for opposing his tax proposal. Corker quickly fired back.

Tweeted Trump: “Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…….Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”

Corker fired back in less than 30 minutes: “Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president.



