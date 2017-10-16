‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Made Gay Love Explicit Last Night, in Matching Red Pajamas

Star Trek: Discovery broke new ground in the TV franchise last night when it finally made the relationship between (Dr. Culber) Wilson Cruz and (Lt. Stamets) Anthony Rapp explicit.
One tends to worry when they're doomed to love a brilliant, but reckless maniac. #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/2ukHlvwABR
— Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) October 16, 2017
In the scene, the two are brushing their teeth with fancy toothbrushes, in matching red pajamas, which Rapp told Variety are “very, very, very, very, very comfortable.”
Said Cruz in the scene: “Well, one tends to worry when they’re doomed to love a brilliant but reckless maniac who’s willing to risk his life for glory….You may not care about you. But I do.”
Cruz tweeted that he was moved to tears by the scene.
I may have been moved to tears watching this. @albinokid #startrekdiscovery… https://t.co/e6I8uNVC7s
— Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) October 16, 2017
The episode was also notable in that it was the first time an F-bomb has been dropped in the franchise. Twice.
We’ll post video if it becomes available.