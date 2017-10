Watch an Incredible Freddie Mercury Sculpture Take Shape Step By Step (Chest Hair Included!): WATCH

In Off-Broadway’s ‘Lonely Planet,’ Coping with AIDS Trauma on a Human Scale: REVIEW

LGBTQ people are taking up arms in upstate New York in fear of the rising tide of right-wing violence, according to the founder of the “Trigger Warning Queer and Trans Gun Club” in Rochester.

Said Jake Allen to WHAM: “Queer and trans people are often depicted as weak and defenseless. One of the biggest things was that I’m fearful of the rise in violence coming from the far right.”

Allen cited a recent spate of Pride flag arson attacks and KKK signs in his neighborhood.