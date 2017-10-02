Donald Trump Dedicates Golf Trophy to People of Puerto Rico as They Continue to Beg for Help: WATCH

Donald Trump dedicated a golf trophy on Sunday to the people of Puerto Rico “who have really suffered over this last short period of time” as a humanitarian crisis to which he has not adequately responded continued to unfold in the U.S. territory.

The trophy dedication followed a weekend of attacks on the mayor of San Juan.

Said Trump, presenting the Presidents Cup trophy:

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas, and all of the people – if you look today and see what is happening, how horrible it is, but we have it under really great control – Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them. And we’re going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much that we love, a part of our great state, really a part of our great nation.”

Watch:

The NY Post reports:

But at least one attendee wasn’t impressed with Trump dedicating a trophy to people who still need food, fuel and basic commodities.

“You don’t give a shit about Puerto Rico!” one attendee yelled.