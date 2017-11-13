George Takei: Russian Bots are Amplifying Sexual Assault Allegations Against Me

Fire Island Pines Manager Sued by Former Employees Over ‘Dark Series of Harassments and Assaults’

In two (since deleted) tweets on Monday morning, George Takei suggested Russian bots are amplifying the sexual assault allegations against him because of his criticism of Putin’s anti-LGBT policies.

Said Takei in one tweet, which was reposted by other users on Twitter, and featured a chart showing Russian bot activity:

“A friend sent me this. It is a chart of what Russian bots have been doing to amplify stories containing the allegations against me. It’s clear they want to cow me into silence, but do not fear friends. I won’t succumb to that.”

In a second tweet, Takei added:

“By way of background, when I criticized Putin’s anti-LGBT policies publicly, Russian bots attacked my FB page relentlessly, and we had to develop special security measures and ban all traffic from within the Russian Federation and the Ukraine. I am accustomed to their practices.”

"Russia did this" — George Takei (he deleted but here are the screens) pic.twitter.com/xh7096Qk2n — Eoin Thanksgivins 🦃🍁🍂 (@EoinHiggins_) November 12, 2017

Takei is an outspoken LGBT rights advocate with 2.79 million Twitter followers.

Takei recently denied claims of sexual assault by former model Scott Brunton but a recent interview with Howard Stern makes it sound as if Takei was very familiar with the kind of assault Brunton described.

Brunton said he fell unconscious at Takei’s apartment after having a couple drinks and when he woke up his pants were around his ankles, Takei was groping him and trying to get his underwear off.

In an interview with Stern just last month, Takei was discussing the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations when he was asked by Stern if he ever grabbed a man’s genitals against his will. Takei’s answer suggested he had.