Barbra Streisand, David LaChapelle, Sanctuary Cities, Jeanine Pirro, Grindr, Brandon Flynn, Net Neutrality: HOT LINKS

SANCTUARY CITIES. Federal judge blocks Trump order, permanently: “In a summary judgment ruling, U.S. District Judge William Orrick III found Trump’s Jan. 25 executive order violated the Constitution in multiple ways: by invoking spending powers that belong exclusively to Congress, and by placing unrelated conditions on federal grants in violation of the Tenth Amendment.”

JEANINE PIRRO. FOX News host and judge busted driving 119 mph in a 65 mph zone.

AUSTRALIA. Prime Minister cancels week of parliament, says it will help legalize same-sex marriage: ‘The lower house will return on 4 December, not 27 November, and not break for the year until the marriage bill is passed, the government said. It gives the Senate time to finish debating the bill before it moves to the lower house, a minister said.The opposition accused the government of acting like a “dictatorship”.’

RIP. Shannon Michael Cane: “He was an open, generous enthusiast for artists and the printed material they produced, and he believed passionately that the world of books was large enough to have everyone in the house,” said Philip Aarons, the board chair of Printed Matter, the nonprofit Chelsea bookstore, distributor and publisher. “He made it his, with his own curatorial style, and I think it’s one of the reasons it too

RIP. Ben Dillingham. ‘Ben Dillingham, a retired Marine who became a political power broker clearing a path for pioneering gay office holders in Southern California, has died at his home in San Diego. He was 72. “He was the lodestar for those of us aspiring to serve in politics,” said state Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), who in 2014 became the first lesbian speaker of the state Assembly.’

NET NEUTRALITY. It’s time to save it again.

TOXIC MASCULINITY. Has it slowed Australia’s march to equality? ‘We think of Australia as a sort of frontier country. It’s one of those places like the U.S., and in a way more than the U.S., where people have gone to remake themselves, to invent themselves. And you would think that would go hand-in-hand with a celebration of personal freedom. But Australia is also a place with toxic masculinity, and Australia is probably a place that has a more potent strain of toxic masculinity than America. That’s not something that works in favor of getting people to rally around same-sex marriage.’

GRINDR. Gay social app updated to be more inclusive of transgender and nonbinary users: “Grindr said changes will include new profile fields for gender identity and the use of gender-neutral language throughout its app and website. While planning the updates, Grindr surveyed transgender users and consulted with the National Center for Transgender Equality, an advocacy group. The app currently claims three million daily active users, which it says makes it the most popular mobile queer social network.”

BRANDON FLYNN. The 13 Reasons Why actor is shirtless for the cover of The Hero Annual.

MITT ROMNEY. He’s back?

DAVID LACHAPELLE. On where he’s been, where he’s at now: “It’s a paradoxical place to be, working for magazines that push the idea that happiness is going to come with the next purchase and new season of merchandise. I love glamour and fashion and beauty – that has been with civilisations for ever, but I needed to get away from the propaganda of that. When I quit everything, I never wanted to shoot another pop star as long as I lived, I was tortured by them.”

DOMESTIC PARTNERSHIP ACT. A warning to Bermuda. ‘In a statement released this morning, the Human Rights Commission said that while the proposed Act makes a “sincere effort” to recognise same-sex unions, it was disappointed that the Act was introduced after case law had already legalised same-sex marriage. It added: “This means that the proposed legislation is a de facto removal of rights from same-sex couples by relegating their unions to a separate category which may not be recognised abroad.’

BARBRA, CAN YOU ANSWER? Ellen grills Streisand.

ALONG CAME A SPIDER OF THE DAY. Trapped: “Bianca Merrick of Coffs Harbour, Australia, was driving home from work on Friday when she spotted a large spider hanging out on her visor. She decided the best choice was to keep driving for fear of a spider attack. ”

FLY-BY OF THE DAY. The solar system’s largest planet: “NASA’s Juno spacecraft has successfully completed its 8th science flyby of Jupiter, passing over the gas giant’s swirling cloud tops once again as it continues to unravel the mysteries of the largest planet in the solar system. The $1.1 billion Juno mission launched in August 2011 and arrived in orbit around Jupiter on July 4, 2016. Since then, the spacecraft has been studying the giant planet’s structure, composition, and magnetic and gravitational fields, gathering data that mission scientists say should shed light on Jupiter’s formation and evolution. Juno is in a highly elliptical orbit that brings it close to the planet once every 53.5 Earth days. The spacecraft collects most of its data during these close passes; it has now completed eight of them. Juno is scheduled to keep studying Jupiter through July 2018, though the probe won’t necessarily cease operations then; NASA could end up granting an extending mission.”

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Bent Bear.

Rain on me.. 🌧 A post shared by Bentbear (@bentbear) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:28am PST

🐻👉💪🏼💦🤜🏼👳🏽 A post shared by Bentbear (@bentbear) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:30am PDT