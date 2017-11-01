The First Teaser from ‘Love, Simon’, a Greg Berlanti-Directed Gay Coming Out Love Story: WATCH

Man Has Asthma Attack After Car is Vandalized with ‘Gay Move Die’ – WATCH

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had an entirely appropriate Halloween costume in store when he arrived for a parliamentary press briefing yesterday.

Please, save us.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU SUPERMAN: The Surprisingly Intricate History of the Trudeau Family Appearing in Comic Books

Earlier this year, Trudeau marched with Canada’s top general Justin Vance in a gay pride first in Ottawa. He also marched in Montreal’s gay pride parade, joined by Ireland’s first openly gay leader Leo Varadkar. As well as Toronto’s gay pride parade. He was the first Canadian PM to do so back in 2016.

Trudeau last year also sent a note to a man who had received a homophobic Valentine that read: “Faggot. You are not getting shifts for a reason.”

“Know that your friends outnumber the haters by the millions, and I am one of those friends,” Mr Trudeau wrote.

We’d say that’s pretty super.