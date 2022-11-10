Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to appear on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’

Published by

New York Daily News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to be featured as a guest star in the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise. The 50-year-old leader of Canada’s Liberal Party is joining the upcoming season of “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World,” which is set to premiere Nov. 18. The show, a spinoff of RuPaul’s multi-Emmy-winning reality television series, will welcome back nine former contestants from “Drag Race” installments in Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and “Down Under,” which featured contestants from Australia and New Zealand. In the first official trailer for the show…

