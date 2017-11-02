The Last Jedi, Kevin Spacey, Kellan Lutz, Clarence Thomas, Tim Cook, San Antonio, Harvey Milk: HOT LINKS

CLARENCE THOMAS. What’s our unum? “We always talk about E pluribus unum. What’s our unum now? We have the pluribus. What’s the unum? And I think it’s a great country. I think we, for whatever reasons, have made it our — some people have decided that the Constitution isn’t worth defending, that history isn’t worth defending, that the culture and principles aren’t worth defending. And, certainly, if you are in my position, they have to be worth defending. That’s what keeps you going. That’s what energizes you. I don’t know what it is that we have, we can say instinctively, we have as a country in common.”

NOT MAD AT ANYBODY. Trump projects air of calm over charges: “I’m not under investigation, as you know,” Mr. Trump said in a brief telephone call late Wednesday afternoon. Pointing to the indictment of his former campaign chief, Paul Manafort, the president said, “And even if you look at that, there’s not even a mention of Trump in there.”

NO NUDITY. Kellan Lutz just said something that made many people very unhappy.

KEVIN SPACEY. Seeking treatment after sexual abuse allegations.

PORTLAND. Grassroots coalition seeks to rename part of SW Stark St. after Harvey Milk: “These leaders believe renaming this street after Harvey Milk, a prominent LGBTQ rights activist and one of the first openly LGBTQ elected officials in American history, will help cement Portland as a fair-minded city that honors its LGBTQ citizens’ struggle for equality. The naming of Harvey Milk Street would recognize this part of Portland for its cultural and historical significance to the LGBTQ community.”

OLYMPICS. U.S. blocks removal of discrimination reference from UN Olympics resolution: “Egypt and Russia sought to remove a reference to Principle 6 — the Olympic Charter’s nondiscrimination clause — from the resolution because it specifically includes sexual orientation along with religion, gender and other factors.”

TIM COOK. Apple CEO talks about the dangers of social media: “I don’t believe the big issue are ads from foreign governments. I believe that’s like .1 percent of the issue,” Cook said in a recent interview with NBC Nightly News. “The bigger issue is that some of these tools are used to divide people, to manipulate people, to get fake news to people in broad numbers so as to influence their thinking. This to me is the No. 1 through 10 issue.”

MIAMI. Six firefighters fired after drawing noose, phallic images on black colleague’s photos. ‘The Herald reported Wednesday the six firefighters — William W. Bryson, Kevin Meizoso, David Rivera, Justin Rumbaugh, Harold Santana, and Alejandro Sese — together defaced the family photos belonging to a black lieutenant, taking the pictures of his wife, children and his mother out of their picture frames and drawing “graphic and obscene phallic renderings” on the images, before returning them to their frames.’

SAN ANTONIO. $5,000 reward offered for info on slaying of bouncer at gay bar. “Around 11 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2016, Fuentes was walking a woman to her car when a group of men in a black vehicle pulled up in front of the bar and opened fire on Fuentes. He was shot multiples times and died at the scene.”

SUNY. 21 students charged with hazing pledges using urine, vomit, and alcohol.

LOUISIANA. Court rules governor’s executive order protecting LGBT workers is not constitutional: “Gov. John Bel Edwards cannot protect the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people working for state government from discrimination, harassment and firing, Louisiana’s First Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday (Nov. 1). The decision hands Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican who challenged the Democratic governor’s policy, another notable victory over the governor.”

NEW PROMO OF THE DAY. The Last Jedi.

MANNEQUIN PRANK OF THE DAY.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Phillip Evelyn.