Kevin Spacey Dropped by Agency and Publicist Amid Avalanche of Sexual Abuse Allegations

Kevin Spacey has been dropped by his agency CAA and his publicist, Staci Wolfe of Polaris, following multiple allegations of sexual abuse and assault against him, Buzzfeed News reports.

An allegation against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp last week snowballed into an avalanche of similar allegations including filmmaker Tony Montana, who said that Spacey groped him in public in 2003, and the actor Roberto Cavazos.

That was followed by an as yet unnamed man who claimed Spacey raped him at 15, and 8 crew members on House of Cards who said they were harassed by Spacey as well as a London bartender who said Spacey flashed him and then tried to shut him up with an expensive watch.