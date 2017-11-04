Netflix Dumps Kevin Spacey

‘Get Out,’ ‘Cherry Pop’ and Everything Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO This Month: FULL LIST

The Netflix Kevin Spacey relationship is over. The network has cut its ties with the House of Cards actor amid an avalanche of sexual abuse and harassment allegations.

USA Today posted a statement from the network:

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with (producer Media Rights Capital) during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

MRC’s statement said: “While we continue the ongoing investigation into the serious allegations concerning Kevin Spacey’s behavior on the set of House of Cards, he has been suspended, effective immediately. MRC, in partnership with Netflix, will continue to evaluate a creative path forward for the program during the hiatus.”

An allegation against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp last week snowballed into an avalanche of similar allegations including filmmaker Tony Montana, who said that Spacey groped him in public in 2003, and the actor Roberto Cavazos.

That was followed by an as yet unnamed man who claimed Spacey raped him at 15, and 8 crew members on House of Cards who said they were harassed by Spacey as well as a London bartender who said Spacey flashed him and then tried to shut him up with an expensive watch.

Spacey was also dumped by his agency, CAA, and his publicist Polaris.