Pietro Boselli Serves Up Some Tighty-Whities: PHOTOS

by Towleroad
November 20, 2017 | 10:06am

Math-teacher-turned-model Pietro Boselli returned to the Philippines this week to walk the runway for the Bench/Body fashion show. You may recall the time he spent there shooting for the fitness brand.

To celebrate Boselli’s return, the brand released some additional photos  of the model involved in some roleplay.

 

 

 

 

 

3/4 @pietroboselli #BenchUnderTheStars #Bench #Bench30Years #RyanSedanPhotography @benchtm

A post shared by Ryan Sedan 🇵🇭 (@see_ryansedan) on

 

 

 



