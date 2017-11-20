Pietro Boselli Serves Up Some Tighty-Whities: PHOTOS

A Growing Number of Men are Identifying as ‘Mostly Straight’ Over ‘Bisexual’

Math-teacher-turned-model Pietro Boselli returned to the Philippines this week to walk the runway for the Bench/Body fashion show. You may recall the time he spent there shooting for the fitness brand.

To celebrate Boselli’s return, the brand released some additional photos of the model involved in some roleplay.

@pietroboselli serving muscle for days 💪🏻 #BenchUnderTheStars #Bench30Years (📷 @andreabeldua ) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:41am PST

All muscle, all smiles 🌟 @enriquegil17 and @pietroboselli rocking the runway finale at #BenchUnderTheStars #Bench30Years (📷: @andreabeldua ) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Muscle on muscle 💪🏼 Did you catch @pietroboselli last night at #BenchUnderTheStars? #Bench30Years (📸: @bjpascual) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Giddy up. Are you ready for #BenchUnderTheStars tonight? Gates open at 6 p.m., see you 🔥 #Bench30Years (📸: @bjpascual) A post shared by benchtm (@benchtm) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

3/4 @pietroboselli #BenchUnderTheStars #Bench #Bench30Years #RyanSedanPhotography @benchtm A post shared by Ryan Sedan 🇵🇭 (@see_ryansedan) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:28am PST

Howdy! @pietroboselli for @benchbodyph 🤠 Photographed by @studiobjpascual Styled by @mrdavidmilan Grooming by @dondejesus Produced by @milkmanmarketing #BenchUnderTheStars #Bench30Years A post shared by BJ Pascual (@bjpascual) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:08pm PST