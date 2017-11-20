Pietro Boselli Serves Up Some Tighty-Whities: PHOTOS

Math-teacher-turned-model Pietro Boselli returned to the Philippines this week to walk the runway for the Bench/Body fashion show. You may recall the time he spent there shooting for the fitness brand.
To celebrate Boselli’s return, the brand released some additional photos of the model involved in some roleplay.
Supplying you with your daily dose of vitamin P! ✨ Met this supermodel earlier and he's down to earth! Such an approachable guy! I let him see my photos of him taken last Saturday during the #BenchUnderTheStars and he was amazed. His exact words were, "So nice photos!". Thanks for your time earlier, @pietroboselli! ✌🏻 [Nikon D3400, Tamron 70-300mm] #BenchUnderTheStars #Bench30Years #vsco #vscocam #vscoedit #vscoph #Bench #PietroBoselli #MOA #igersmanila #igershub #instagramers #instagood #instalike #instahub #Nikon #photography #events #Tamron #Pietro #fitness #fitspiration