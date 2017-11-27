Towleroad

Anaheim Ducks Ryan Kesler Wanders Around Office Nude in NHL ‘Birthday Suit’ Video: WATCH

by Andy Towle
November 27, 2017 | 8:52am

The Anaheim Ducks created a video in celebration of the NHL’s 100th birthday featuring center Ryan Kesler wandering naked around an office filled with workers.

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks Player Ryan Kesler: Shirtless Interview Bomber

They didn’t think about how the clip might be received given the sensitive, watershed moment the country is now undergoing regarding sexual harassment.

The Ducks removed the video (which remains online – above – since others picked it up) and released a statement:

“Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday. We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize.”



