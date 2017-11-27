Anaheim Ducks Ryan Kesler Wanders Around Office Nude in NHL ‘Birthday Suit’ Video: WATCH

Did You Love ‘Call Me By Your Name’ as Much as These Guys? – WATCH

The Anaheim Ducks created a video in celebration of the NHL’s 100th birthday featuring center Ryan Kesler wandering naked around an office filled with workers.

They didn’t think about how the clip might be received given the sensitive, watershed moment the country is now undergoing regarding sexual harassment.

The @AnaheimDucks released this cringe-worthy and tone-deaf video of Kesler walking the office naked. The tweet has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/b0DNTyT0aE — GrandStand Central (@GrandStCentral) November 26, 2017

The Ducks removed the video (which remains online – above – since others picked it up) and released a statement:

“Our tweet posted earlier today was meant to be a lighthearted video celebrating the NHL’s 100th birthday. We realize in retrospect the content of the video may have been insensitive and we have removed the video and apologize.”