Australian Senator Breaks Down During Marriage Equality Debate as She Speaks of Bullied Gay Friend: WATCH

Australian Senator Sarah Hanson-Young broke down in tears several times as she made her statement during debate over the marriage equality bill.

News.com reports:

The South Australian Greens senator could not fight her tears, or running mascara, as she issued a heartfelt apology to her former party leader Bob Brown, a gay man and LGBTIQ rights activist, that parliament was not able to make same-sex marriage legal before he retired.

She also blasted former Prime Minister John Howard’s move in 2004 to change the Marriage Act to specifically make marriage between a man and a woman, which she called a bid to “single-handedly outlaw love”.

“When Bob retired in 2012, I said to him, Bob I’m really sorry that we haven’t been able to reverse that awful law before your time was up,” Senator Hanson-Young said.

“So today … today, I stand here with my Greens colleagues finishing the job that Bob Brown started.”

Added Hanson-Young, wiping mascara from her cheeks:

“In my small high school, one of my best friends was gay, and he struggled for a long time. And I remember thinking I never did quite enough to have his back. He was one of my bestest friends and we hung out and every now and then I told people to bugger off when they tried to pick on him. But it didn’t quite feel like it was enough – it was just, ‘well, that’s the way you are so that’s the way people are gonna treat you.’ Young people in Australia deserve better than that.”

Watch: