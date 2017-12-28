New Featurette Gives Lush Look at ‘American Crime Story: Versace’ – WATCH

Singapore Court Rejects Gay Man’s Request to Adopt Son He Fathered Through Surrogate in U.S.

A new featurette for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace has arrived. In the clip, which reveals lush new footage, the actors talk about shooting the series and what it intends to accomplish.

Watch:

The full trailer arrived in November. Watch it HERE.

The 10-episode series, which explores the 1997 murder of the fashion designer at his Miami Beach home, will premiere in January and features Édgar Ramirez, Ricky Martin, Penélope Cruz and Darren Criss, who stars as Versace’s killer Andrew Cunanan.

And Deadline reports:

FX+ subscribers will have early access to the first episode... It will be available beginning Friday, January 12, 2018, five days before the series’ official premiere on FX. The second installment of the award-winning limited series will premiere on FX on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 PM ET/PT.