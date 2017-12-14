Paul Ryan, Salma Hayek, FCC, Truvada, DJ Earworm, Justin Bieber, Cheetos Popcorn, Loki, Disney-Fox: HOT LINKS

FCC. Net Neutrality repealed in 3-2 vote. “The agency scrapped so-called net neutrality regulations that prohibited broadband providers from blocking websites or charging for higher-quality service or certain content. The federal government will also no longer regulate high-speed internet delivery as if it were a utility, like phone services.”

PAUL RYAN. Looking for the exit? “Despite several landmark legislative wins this year, and a better-than-expected relationship with President Donald Trump, Ryan has made it known to some of his closest confidants that this will be his final term as speaker. He consults a small crew of family, friends and staff for career advice, and is always cautious not to telegraph his political maneuvers. But the expectation of his impending departure has escaped the hushed confines of Ryan’s inner circle and permeated the upper-most echelons of the GOP. In recent interviews with three dozen people who know the speaker—fellow lawmakers, congressional and administration aides, conservative intellectuals and Republican lobbyists—not a single person believed Ryan will stay in Congress past 2018.”

HER MONSTER TOO. Salma Hayek details horrific Harvey Weinstein ordeal: “Salma had to turn down the following requests allegedly made by Harvey: Taking a shower with him, letting him watch her take a shower, letting him give her a massage, letting a naked friend of his give her a massage, letting Harvey give her oral sex, and getting naked with another woman.” And Weinstein responded.

CHUCK SCHUMER. Right-wing trolls push fake document in attempt to smear Schumer: “Right-wing media trolls Mike Cernovich and Chuck Johnson promoted a forged document that accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) of sexually harassing a former staffer, then quickly walked back their claims when the document was reported to police as a forgery.”

FREE TRUVADA. For at-risk youths in Brazil: “The blue pill — which drastically reduces the risk of contracting the virus when taken daily — will be made available at no cost to eligible Brazilians at 35 public health clinics in 22 cities during an inaugural phase of the program. The Brazilian Health Ministry is paying Gilead Sciences, the American manufacturer of the drug, about 75 cents a dose, a fraction of the price users pay in the United States, where the pill sells for upward of $1,600 for a month’s supply.”

MERGERS. Disney to acquire majority of Fox in $52.4 billion deal: “The deal values the 21st Century Fox assets in the transaction at $66.1 billion, including $13.7 billion in 21st Century Fox debt, or $28 a share. The enterprise value of the deal is $69 billion. Disney chairman-CEO Bob Iger has extended his contract with the company for another two years, through the end of 2021, in order to oversee the integration of the assets. 21st Century Fox shareholders will receive 0.2745 Disney shares for each Fox share held, giving Fox shareholders about 25% of Disney. 21st Century Fox will spinoff Fox Broadcasting Co., Fox Sports, Fox News, Fox Television Stations and a handful of other assets into a new company that will have revenue of $10 billion and earnings of about $2.8 billion. The 20th Century Fox lot in Century City will also remain with the spinoff Fox company.”

MARVEL. Loki will be pansexual and genderfluid in new YA novel:

Here is what I can say:

Loki is a canonically pansexual and gender fluid character.

So. https://t.co/frNftnhNHa — Mackenzi Lee (@themackenzilee) December 7, 2017

First, it's about time the LGBT+ community was represented in superhero narratives.

Second, in the comics, Loki is reborn as a woman & uses female pronouns & often takes on female forms like the Scarlet Witch and Lady Sif. Odin calls him "my child who is both."

So. https://t.co/1wBFxxSFmB — Mackenzi Lee (@themackenzilee) December 9, 2017

Loki is established as a pansexual genderfluid character in the Marvel comics. I'm not changing anything, just sticking to the canon. But so what if I was? Queer people need superheroes too. https://t.co/ciCJoi1f3z — Mackenzi Lee (@themackenzilee) December 11, 2017

HEAVEN. Cheetos popcorn is coming to Regal movie theaters. “According to Frito-Lay, the cinema snack will be available from December 15. The recipe will see Original Cheetos mixed in with Crunchy Cheetos. Sadly there’s no mention of a Hot Cheetos spinoff.”

MASHUP OF THE DAY. DJ Earworm’s annual compilation of the year’s pop hits.

