World’s Steepest Funicular to Open on Sunday in Switzerland: WATCH

TheSchwyz-Stoos funicular (Standseilbahn Schwyz-Stoos in German) is being hailed as a feat of modern engineeriing.

The Guardian reports:

“A level-adjusting function will allow the space-age-looking carriages, accessible to all users, to remain horizontal while speeding up the mountain at up to 10 metres a second. It is due to be opened by the Swiss president, Doris Leuthard, in the Alpine resort of Stoos, 1,300 metres (4,300ft) above sea level in central Switzerland on Friday. The train, two lines of cylindrical carriages, resembling beer barrels, will allow passengers to remain upright at all times, even as they ascend – or descend – the 1,720-metre track, climbing or descending 743 metres a second along gradients as steep as 110% (47.7º).”

The previous world’s steepest, in Bern, Switzerland, ascended the mountain at an angle at a 106 degree gradient.