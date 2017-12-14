Tennessee County to Condemn Gay Marriage, Urge Lawmakers to Oppose SCOTUS Marriage Ruling

GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold to Retire from Congress After Vulgar Details of Office Behavior Emerge

Hamblen County, Tennessee will vote on a resolution next week condemning same-sex marriage and urging lawmakers to push back on the SCOTUS marriage equality ruling.

Knoxville News reports:

The commission is slated to vote on the resolution on Thursday, Dec. 21, after a committee voted 7-1 in favor of it on Monday, according to Commission Chairman Louis “Doe” Jarvis.

Jarvis, who said he officiates same-sex marriages in Hamblen County, was the only committee member to vote against the resolution.

“I believe that the Supreme Court sets the ultimate law for us,” Jarvis said in a phone interview Tuesday, adding that he believes the right-wing group that suggested the resolution, Patriot’s Brigade of Tennessee, is “playing on Christianity” to further its agenda.