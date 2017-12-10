Celebs Reach Out to Bullied Tennessee Teen as Viral Video Hits More Than 18 Million Views: WATCH

Celebs are reaching out to Keaton Jones, a bullied Tennessee teen who appeared in a video posted to Facebook by his mom which went viral over the weekend, reaching more than 18 million views on Facebook.

In the video, Jones describes having milk poured on him and ham shoved down his clothing by bullies that mocked him for his looks and for scars he received in a head operation.

Asked Keaton in the video: “Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to ’em? It’s not okay. It’s not okay! People that are different don’t need to be criticized about it. It’s not their fault.”

Wrote his mother, Kimberly: “For the record, Keaton asked to do this AFTER he had he me pick him up AGAIN because he was afraid to go to lunch. My kids are by no stretch perfect, & at home, he’s as all boy as they come, but by all accounts he’s good at school. Talk to your kids. I’ve even had friends of mine tell me they’re kids were only nice to him to get him to mess with people. We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere.”

As Deadline reports, Keaton’s plight and message have caught the attention of high-profile celebs who are expressing their solidarity:

“Stay strong, Keaton,” tweeted Chris Evans. “Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year?

“Little buddy,” wrote Ruffalo, “I was bullied when I was a kid. You are right #ItGetsBetter! You are my own personal super hero. Protect Yo Heart. You got a pal in the Hulk.”

Tweeted Mark Hamill, “They’re just jealous because you’re so smart & handsome.”

“Add me to your long list of friends Keaton,” tweeted Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Others reaching out include Patrick Adams (Suits), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Kevin Jonas, Cardi B and, well, take a look for a sample of a roster that’s growing by the minute: