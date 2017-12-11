Michelle Visage, Ready Player One, Trump Accusers, Roy Moore, Mario Batali, Will & Grace, Stranger Things: HOT LINKS

Sean Cody Actor Gets Life in Prison for Murder of Wealthy Older Boyfriend in Plot to Inherit $3 Million Estate

TRUMP ACCUSERS. Women demand Congressional investigation into Trump’s sexual misdeeds: “Samantha Holvey, Jessica Leeds and Rachel Crooks all shared their past experiences with Mr. Trump jointly at Monday’s event, which was held by the organization Brave New Films, a non-profit that creates media and film campaigns surrounding social justice issues.”

RUSSIA. FBI says Jeff Sessions wasn’t required to disclose foreign contacts while he was a senator: “The FBI email from March bolsters the explanation by the Justice Department for why Sessions didn’t disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador in his application for a US security clearance. When the omission of the foreign contacts on the form was first reported by CNN in May, the Justice Department said Sessions’ office was advised by the FBI that he didn’t need to disclose the meetings.”

MARIO BATALI. The Italian chef has taken a leave from his businesses after being accused of sexual harassment.

ROY MOORE. Pro-Trump group sent a 12-year-old girl to interview the accused child molester: “Millie March went viral at the Conservative Party Action Conference (CPAC) in February, where she offered a full-throttle defense of President Trump’s legislative agenda. Since then, she has become a darling of the right-wing, being interviewed by Fox and Friends in July and meeting Trump himself in September.”

KEY WITNESS. Will Steve Bannon face Mueller? “People close to Bannon, who left the White House in August and returned to his former perch as head of Breitbart News, say he’s told them he doesn’t have a lawyer and isn’t worried about potential exposure. But others say it’s inevitable he’ll be called in as a witness in the ongoing investigations. He has not been publicly accused of any wrongdoing or named as a target of the investigations.”

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE WINNERS. Nuclear war is a “tantrum away.” ‘Mankind’s destruction caused by a nuclear war is just one “impulsive tantrum away”, the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), warned on Sunday as the United States and North Korea exchange threats over the nation’s nuclear tests. “Will it be the end of nuclear weapons, or will it be the end of us?” ICAN head Beatrice Fihn said in a speech after receiving the peace prize on behalf of the anti-nuclear group.’

WILL & GRACE. Comcast launches behind-the-scenes companion series on the reboot. “Inside Stage 22 with Max and David, an Xfinity Originals Series, is named after the studio where the sitcom is filmed. Creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan talk with cast members and also offer insights and background on the series and never-before-seen highlights from the set.”

BINGEWATCHED in 2017. Netflix releases list of its most binge-watched shows.

OkLAHOMA. University of Oklahoma Board of Regents member compared gays to pedophiles: “Kirk Humphreys made the comments over the weekend on KFOR-TV’s public affairs show. He also compared gay people to politicians who’ve recently resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct. LGBTQ advocacy group Freedom Oklahoma has called for his removal from the board if he doesn’t apologize. Executive Director Troy Stevenson says Humphreys’ comments were disheartening and dangerous for LGBTQ youth who are already harassed and bullied.”

UGANDA. Police raid shuts down only LGBT film festival. “On Saturday afternoon, the second day of the festival, three policemen, including one armed with an AK-47 rifle, burst into the festival venue in the capital Kampala.”

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY. Gay romance sweeps British Independent Film Awards: “God’s Own Country, the story of a British farmer who falls in love with a Romanian worker, won best feature, best actor for Josh O’Connor and best debut screenwriter for writer and director Francis Lee.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Ready Player One.

BAD LIP READING OF THE DAY. Stranger Things.

CHRISTMAS TUNE OF THE DAY. Michelle Visage “Silent Night”.

