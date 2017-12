Sean Avery Shows Off His Fit AF Birthday Suit on Tropical Vacation

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is marrying his boyfriend Chasten Glezman, he announced in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Wrote Buttigieg, who earlier this year campaigned for Chair of the Democratic National Committee but dropped out ahead of the vote: “He said yes! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chasten Glezman.”