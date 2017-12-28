Roy Moore, Fake News Trophy, Prince Harry, Sweet Cakes, Joe Manganiello, Charlie Dent: HOT LINKS

ALABAMA. State certifies election win for Doug Jones. ‘Alabama officials on Thursday unhesitatingly pushed aside a legal challenge from Roy S. Moore and certified Doug Jones as the winner of this month’s Senate election. The action, during a brief meeting at the State Capitol, was essentially the state’s final step before the seating of the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter century. It was also a swift rejection, by some of the state’s most powerful Republicans, of Mr. Moore’s complaint that he was the victim of “systematic voter fraud.”’

FAKE NEWS TROPHY 2017. Trump campaign and RNC solicits nominees.

ANOTHER LIE. Trump says he broke legislative record: ‘President Donald Trump falsely claimed on Wednesday that he had signed more legislation than any of his predecessors at this point in their terms. “You know, one of the things that people don’t understand — we have signed more legislation than anybody,” the president said in remarks to roughly four dozen first responders at a firehouse in West Palm Beach, Florida. “We broke the record of Harry Truman.”’

CHARLIE DENT. Republican congressman says Trump was factor in decision not to seek re-election.

SWEET CAKES. Oregon upholds $135,000 fine against anti-gay bakery. “The Oregon Court of Appeals unanimously upheld a ruling — and a $135,000 fine — that two Gresham bakery owners discriminated against a gay couple by refusing to make them a wedding cake, violating Oregon law. ”

PLOTTING. Trump to host Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan at Camp David: “After returning to Washington from Florida, where he is spending the holidays, Trump will quickly host Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin at the rustic Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains during the weekend of Jan. 6-7, the White House said.”

GAY PANIC DEFENSE. Activists want to copy Illinois’ successful ban.

TOO OLD. Howard Dean says Bernie is too old to run in 2020: “I’m very much for someone who is younger. I think my generation needs to get the hell out of politics,” he said. “Start coaching and start moving up this next generation who are more, I think, fiscally sane.”

ROYAL FEUD. Meghan Markle’s sister is trying to start something with Prince Harry.

MOVIEPASS. Service adds 1 million subscribers: “Under the MoviePass business model, theaters get paid full price for every admission. People who sign up receive a membership card that functions like a debit card. When members want to see a movie (no more than one a day) they use a MoviePass smartphone app to check in at the theater. The app instantly transfers the price of a ticket to the membership card. Members in turn use the card to pay for entry. It all works independently of theaters, sometimes to their chagrin.”

RIP PRINCESS LEIA. Joe Manganiello recalls how Carrie Fisher once glitter bombed him.

COMEUPPANCE OF THE DAY. This douche.

Top night last night, but this has to be the highlight 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yMqDvOoVML — James Gower (@__gower) December 21, 2017

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Kevindjxx.