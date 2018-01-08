Figure Skater Adam Rippon is First Openly Gay U.S. Man to Ever Qualify for Winter Olympics

Olly Alexander Promises More Thirsty Selfies in 2018 and Here are the First Ones

Figure skater Adam Rippon, 28, is the first openly gay man from the U.S. to ever qualify for the Winter Olympics and is headed to PyeongChang for the 2018 Winter Games.

Said Rippon to reporters last week: “A few weeks ago, I was asked in an interview – and I tweeted about it – that they asked me, what was it like being a gay athlete in sports? And I said, it’s exactly like being a straight athlete, only with better eyebrows…Growing up, I really didn’t have a lot of role models. And I said, if I was ever given the chance and the platform, I would share my story….Because I don’t really care what other people think of me. I’m able to go out there and I’m really able to be, like, unabashedly myself. And I want somebody who’s young, who’s struggling, who’s not sure if it’s OK if they are themselves to know that it’s OK.”

Out gay luger John Fennell saw his Olympic hopes dashed in a freak accident in his World Cup qualifying run in mid-December.

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who came out after winning the silver medal in Sochi, finds out this month whether he’ll compete in PyeongChang.