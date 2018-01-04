Doug Jones’s Gay Son Carson Stares Down Homophobic VP Mike Pence at Senate Swearing-In

Carson Jones, the gay son of Democratic Alabama Senator Doug Jones, posted a photo to social media of his dad’s swearing-in on Wednesday. In the photo, Carson appears to be staring down Vice President Mike Pence.

Jones hashtagged the photo “#wemadeit #nocaptionneeded”

Pence, as his record shows, is no friend to the LGBTQ community.

In 2000 during his first successful run for Congress, Pence said that he was in favor of sending money allocated to care for people with HIV/AIDS to organizations that provide conversion therapy.

From running a think-tank that published virulently anti-gay articles, to attempting to divert HIV/AIDS money to fund conversion therapy, to refusing to protect LGBT Hoosiers from discrimination, to legalizing anti-LGBT discrimination in Indiana, to cozying up to notorious homophobes, to supporting a ban on gay marriage, and decrying the ‘mainstreaming of homosexuality in the military’ after DADT was repealed, Pence’s record is among the worst records on LGBTQ issues of anyone who has ever occupied the office of the Vice President.

Pence recently vacationed in Aspen, Colorado, where his neighbors taunted him with a sign that read “Make America Gay Again.”