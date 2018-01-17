Eric Trump: My Father Doesn’t Care About Race, He Only Cares About Money

You’ve Missed Her Like the Deserts Miss the Rain — Now Tracey Thorn is Back with ‘Queen’ – WATCH

Eric Trump appeared on FOX & Friends this morning and dismissed accusations that his father is a racist:

“My father sees one color. Green. That is all he cares about. He cares about the economy. He does not see race. He is the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life. It’s total nonsense. At same time they are saying that, they will never report African-American unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been, the lowest it’s ever been in this country. They won’t give him any credit for that. By the way, he campaigned on that, but then they’ll go out and call him racist. It’s very sad, it’s a race to the bottom. They stoop very, very low.