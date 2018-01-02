Vlogger Logan Paul Makes Video Apology for Filming, Mocking Body of Suicide Victim: WATCH

Michele Bachmann Considering Run for Al Franken’s Senate Seat Based on What God Tells Her: WATCH

Logan Paul made a second apology via video on Tuesday following outrage over a clip he posted to his 15 million subscribers in which he mocked a dead body he filmed in Japan’s “suicide forest” at Aokigahara, Mt. Fuji.

Paul showed a dead body and laughed about it. When he got close to the body, he asked, “Yo are you alive? Are you fu**king with us?” and took note of the body’s purple hands. Paul later deleted the video and posted an apology to Twitter.

Says Paul in the new video: “I’ve made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don’t expect to be forgiven; I’m simply here to apologize…I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down.”

Paul neglects to mention any suicide prevention services such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) or the TrevorLifeline 1-866-488-7386.