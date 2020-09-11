‘Brokeback Mountain’ Screenwriters Reunite for ‘Good Joe Bell’, About Man Coming to Terms with Gay Son’s Suicide

Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, the screenwriters behind 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, have teamed up again for Good Joe Bell, a new film set to have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 14.

#GoodJoeBell, starring Mark Wahlberg and written by the ‘Brokeback Mountain’ screenwriters, will premiere at TIFF. It centers on a man attempting to come to terms with the suicide of his gay son by embarking on a road trip to raise awareness against bullying. pic.twitter.com/3F9L2BvVrc — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 9, 2020

On the set of our new film in Utah called Good Joe Bell (and why I have this beard) with one of the greats, @GarySinise. ❤️🙏🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/geemwF4mFG May 14, 2019

The film is based on the real-life story of Joe Bell, who in 2013 began a cross-country trek to raise awareness about his gay son, who had hanged himself after being bullied. Bell died during that walk after being hit by a semi truck. Towleroad reported on Bell’s death at the time.

Ossana told The Hollywood Reporter: “Larry had a difficult time initially, before we began writing. He was kind of not happy with Joe. I talked to him about what Joe’s psychological state would be. But Joe deeply loved his children, and I told Larry we had to come at it that way. We came to conclude that Joe was a very complex man.”

The film, which stars Mark Wahlberg and newcomer Reid Miller, does not yet have a release date. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green hopes it will be released sometime this fall or winter.

Here’s a news report on Joe Bell’s journey and death: