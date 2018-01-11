Ricky Martin Married Jwan Yosef and They’re Planning a 3-Day ‘Heavy Party’ to Celebrate: WATCH

Transgender Student Wins $800,000 From School District That Forbade Him to Use Bathroom of His Choice

Ricky Martin told E! News that he has married Jwan Yosef and the two of them are planning a big celebration.

“I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know,” said Martin. “We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

Added Martin: “It feels amazing! I can’t introduce him as my fiancé. I can’t. He’s my husband. He’s my man. It still feels amazing.”

Martin and Yosef, an artist, are the subject of an Architectural Digest cover story in February. In a video published this week, they take people through their massive Los Angeles home. Watch it HERE.

Martin met Yosef on Instagram. Martin was scrolling through the app when he came across a piece of Yosef’s art, and then he checked out the artist. He says they talked for six months before broaching any kind of romance.

Martin recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss his upcoming role in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and a few other topics including Puerto Rico, his kids, and going to the Golden Globes for the first time. Martin was clearly excited about the upcoming series, and told Ellen he reveals his “tush” for the first time on television. Now you can see where he does other things with that tush.

Martin added that the show also talks about the state of LGBT rights at the time, and the fact that serial killer Andrew Cunanan was ignored for many months by police who looked the other way because the victims were gay men.