‘Cheerleader’, ‘Rent’, ‘Capote’, ‘Bowie’ Doc and Everything Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Amazon in January 2018

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including But I’m A Cheerleader, Rent and more.

Capote (2005), available on Hulu and Amazon Jan. 1

The late Philip Seymour Hoffman won his only Best Actor Academy Award for this biopic of Truman Capote. The film follows the famous fop as he works on his groundbreaking true crime novel, In Cold Blood.

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999), available on Hulu and Amazon Jan. 1

Time has been kind to the legacy of this campy cult classic. After initially receiving some harsh reviews from mainstream press, the film has been embraced as sharp satire of “gay conversion” therapy. The film stars gay faves like RuPaul, Natasha Lyonne, Clea Duvall and Cathy Moriarty.

Rent (2005), available on Netflix Jan. 2

Unlike But I’m A Cheerleader, this big-screen adaptation hasn’t aged so gracefully. Of course, the source material was already outdated by the time they greenlit the film version (with an aged mostly original cast). Still, as hokey as it can be at times, it’s a comfort watch that is sure to ignite some nostalgia for fans of the original stage production.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013), available on Netflix Jan. 16

Powerhouse performances from Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto and Jennifer Garner anchor this Oscar-winning picture. Although it shines a light on how the medical industry took advantage of the AIDS-crisis, the film has also weathered some criticism for its portrayal of the LGBT community.

David Bowie: The Last Five Years (2018), available on HBO Jan. 8

Go behind-the-scenes of the late David Bowie’s final years as he embarks on a particularly challenging time. This doc follows Bowie as he works on albums The Next Day and Blackstar, as well as the musical Lazarus.

All films coming to Netflix

Available Jan. 1

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

Furry Vengeance

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Italian Job

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

The Lovely Bones

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

The Shawshank Redemption

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

Training Day

Treasures From the Wreck of the Unbelievable

Troy

The Truman Show

The Vault

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available Jan. 2

Mustang Island

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Available Jan. 5

Before I Wake

Rotten

Available Jan. 8

The Conjuring

Available Jan. 10

47 Meters Down

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Available Jan. 12

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Available Jan. 14

Wild Hogs

Available Jan. 15

Rehenes

Unrest

Available Jan. 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America

Available Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Available Jan. 19

The Open House

Available Jan. 25

Acts of Vengeance

Available Jan. 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

Available Jan. 29

The Force

Available Jan. 30

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Available Jan. 31

Cars 3

All films coming to Hulu

Available Jan. 1

10 to Midnight

A League of Their Own

All Is Lost

American Ninja

Anger Management

Art of the Prank

Assassination

Avenging Force

Babel

Baby Mama’s Club

Beyond the Sea

Bloodsport

Big Driver

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Black Rain

Bolero

Brothers

Burning Blue

But I’m A Cheerleader

Capote

Cold Mountain

Coming Soon

Cool World

Cross Bronx

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Daddy Day Care

Dangerous Curves

Down in the Delta

Drop Dead Sexy

Evolution

Excess Baggage

Flawless

Frailty

Freedom Writers

Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College

Green Street Hooligans Underground

Grizzly Man

Hamlet (1990)

Hercules in New York

Highway

Horsemen

Hot Rod

Hustle & Flow

I Spy

Invaders from Mars

Invasion U.S.A.

Ironweed

Kill the Irishman

Liz & Dick

Look Who’s Talking

Look Who’s Talking Too

Look Who’s Talking Now

Love & Death

Love Story

Missing in Action II: The Beginning

Mona Lisa Smile

Murphy’s Law

My Boss’s Daughter

Night of the Living Dead 3D

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection

Ninja III: The Domination

P.O.W. The Escape

P2

Paper Heart

Platoon Leader

Pretty Bird

Primitive

Punch-Drunk Love

Requiem for a Dream

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Ninja

Revolutionary Road

Richard the Lionheart

Saturday Night Fever

Secretary

Shirley Valentine

Show of Force

Six Degrees of Separation

Sliding Doors

Songcatcher

Spaceballs

Step into Liquid

Street Smart

Subspecies

Subspecies 2

Subspecies 3

Subspecies 4

Subspecies 5

Sunshine Cleaning

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Fourth War

The Future

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part II

The Karate Kid III

The Next Karate Kid

The Perfect Weapon

The Phantom of the Opera

The Pom Pom Girls

The Presidio

The Wraith

Thelma & Louise

Total Recall (1990)

Two Family House

Uncommon Valor

War

Witless Protection

Words and Pictures

Zodiac

Available Jan. 2

Cruel and Unusual

Available Jan. 3

The Game Changer

Available Jan. 5

The Devil’s Double

Available Jan. 6

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait

Available Jan. 7

Yakuza Apocalypse

Available Jan. 8

Frank

Available Jan. 11

These Final Hours

Available Jan. 13

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage

Available Jan. 15

12 O’Clock Boys

The Alchemist Cookbook

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Advanced Style

Afterimage

Bending Steel

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Coherence

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Dogs on the Inside

Meek’s Cutoff

Polina

Polytechnique

The Queen

Sex Guaranteed

Soul on a String

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Wendy & Lucy

Available Jan. 18

Barista

Available Jan. 19

My Best Friend

Available Jan. 21

School Life

Available Jan. 22

Espionage Tonight

Ingrid Goes West

Available Jan. 24

Detroit

Available Jan. 25

Sword of Vengeance

Available Jan. 27

Crash Pad

Available Jan. 29

Beside Bowie

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill

Available Jan. 31

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

All films coming to HBO

Available Jan. 1

(500) Days of Summer

12 Rounds (Unrated Version)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

The Box

Cats & Dogs: Revenge of Kitty Galore

Domestic Disturbance

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Holes

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

How to Train Your Dragon

The Hours

I Love You, Beth Cooper

The Informant!

Kindergarten Cop

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Role Models (Unrated Version)

Semi-Pro (Director’s Cut)

Shrek Forever After

Sideways

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li (Unrated Version)

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Three Kings

Waterworld

Available Jan. 2

In a Valley Of Violence

Alex, Listen to Your Heart

Available Jan. 5

El techno (a.k.a. On the Roof)

Available Jan. 6

Everything, Everything

Available Jan. 8

David Bowie: The Last Five Years

Available Jan. 12

La punta del iceberg (a.k.a. The Tip of the Iceberg)

Available Jan. 13

The Fate of the Furious

Available Jan. 17

Morgan

Available Jan. 19

Promoción fantasma (a.k.a. Ghost Graduation)

Available Jan. 20

Snatched

Available Jan. 26

La cara oculta (a.k.a. The Hidden Face)

Available Jan. 27

All Eyez on Me

The Number on Great-Grandpa’s Arm

Available Jan. 29

May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers

All films available on Amazon

Available Jan. 1

All is Lost

American Ninja

Assassination

Avenging Force

Babel

Baby Mama’s Club

Black Rain

Brothers

Burning Blue

But I’m a Cheerleader

Capote

Coming Soon

Cool World

Cross Bronx

Dangerous Curves

Drop Dead Sex

Evolution

Flawless

Freedom Writers

Hamlet

Highway

Horsemen

Hustle & Flow

Invaders from Mars

Love and Death

Love Story

Murphy’s Law

The Perfect Weapon

The Presidio

Platoon Leader

Pretty Bird

Primitive

Requiem for a Dream

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Ninja

Revolutionary Road

Richard the Lionheart

Show of Force

Six Degrees of Separation

Step Into Liquid

Street Smart

Thelma & Louise

Uncommon Valor

Words and Pictures

The Wraith

Zodiac

Available Jan. 5

The Devil’s Double

Available Jan. 7

A Ghost Story

Available Jan. 9

Prime Suspect: Tennison

Available Jan. 17

The Midwife

Available Jan. 30

Remember Me

Available Jan. 31

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage