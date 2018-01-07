Trump Rages at ‘CNN Flunky’ Jake Tapper After Miller Interview, Unwisely Likens Himself to Reagan

Donald Trump headed off to Camp David on Sunday morning for meetings with top Republicans.

But not before lashing out at the media, specifically targeting CNN’s Jake Tapper:

Tweeted Trump: “Jake Tapper of Fake News CNN just got destroyed in his interview with Stephen Miller of the Trump Administration. Watch the hatred and unfairness of this CNN flunky!”

Miller had appeared on CNN’s State of the Union where Tapper cut him off after a contentious interview. Watch it HERE.

Trump also took aim at the bestselling book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff, a reporter who had full access to Trump and his coterie.

Tweeted Trump: “I’ve had to put up with the Fake News from the first day I announced that I would be running for President. Now I have to put up with a Fake Book, written by a totally discredited author. Ronald Reagan had the same problem and handled it well. So will I!”

It’s probably not wise for Trump to compare himself to Reagan when he’s being accused of being mentally unfit:

Although White House doctors insisted Reagan was mentally fit, many observers at the time were concerned about his forgetfulness, and some even wondered if he was exhibiting signs of Alzheimer’s in office. Reagan himself even admitted during a televised address on the Iran-Contra scandal that he often had a hard time remembering things, notes The Washington Post. Reagan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 1994, five years after he left the White House.

Reagan’s youngest son, Ron, said in his 2011 book, My Father at 100, that he believed his dad showed symptoms of the confusion and forgetfulness of Alzheimer’s while he was president.