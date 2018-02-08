Towleroad

Andrew Christian Suspends Topher DiMaggio as Sexual Assault Claims Pile Up

by Towleroad
February 8, 2018 | 7:34am

andrew christian topher dimaggio

The Andrew Christian fashion label has suspended Topher DiMaggio, a gay adult film star who  models as a “trophy boy” for the company, following five sexual assault allegations (two more since our original reports) within the past month.

Said Christian in a tweet: “Andrew Christian does not condone sexual abuse or any other type of abuse or mistreatment to members of our community. We are taking allegations made by the victims very seriously. Accordingly, Topher is on indefinite suspension while we look into the matter……Late last year Andrew Christian started Project LOVE to help support various worthy charities in the LGBTQ community. Andrew Christian is committed to creating a safe welcoming environment for our LGBTQ family.”

Christian’s statement came after the website str8upgayporn.com noted earlier this week that DiMaggio was scheduled to appear at an upcoming Andrew Christian-sponsored event in Hawaii, and criticized the company for taking no action despite the fact that three of the alleged incidents involving DiMaggio had occurred at events where the model was named as a “host” representing the fashion label.



