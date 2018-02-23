NY GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney: Many Mass Murderers ‘End Up Being Democrats’

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) told a talk show host that many people that commit mass murders end up being Democrats, but didn’t present any evidence to back her claims.

Said Tenney: “Yeah, well, obviously there is a lot of politics in it, and it’s interesting that so many of these people that commit the mass murders end up being Democrats, but the media doesn’t talk about that either.”

Anthony Brindisi, who is opposing Tenney in the 2018 elections, denounced her remarks: “First, Claudia Tenney said that Democrats are un-American. Now, she is saying, “so many of these people that commit the mass murders end up being Democrats.” These are shameful comments coming from an elected official. Claudia Tenney has disrespected the office she holds. Inserting politics into a national tragedy is beyond the pale and disgusting. She should apologize today to spare our region any more national embarrassment.”

Tenney later released a statement claiming the remarks were taken out of context: “I am fed up with the media and liberals attempting to politicize tragedies and demonize law-abiding gun owners and conservative Americans every time there is a horrible tragedy. While we know the perpetrators of these atrocities have a wide variety of political views, my comments are in response to a question about the failure to prosecute illegal gun crime. I will continue to stand up for law-abiding citizens who are smeared by anti-gun liberal elitists.”

Tenney also later said she did not regret the remarks, which prompted Brindisi to reply: “It is very troubling, but our Congresswoman is in a very dark place. Doubling down today on her grotesque comments after the horrific Florida shooting. I hope she can find the light. We all hope.”