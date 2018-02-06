Towleroad

Straight Philly Fans Head to Minneapolis Gay Bar ‘The Eagle’ to Watch the Super Bowl

by Andy Towle
February 6, 2018 | 9:26am

The Eagle Bolt gay bar in Minneapolis found itself invaded by straight people in town from Philadelphia who had discovered it bore the name of their team.

GOMN reports that a great time was had by all:

Eagle Bolt Bar owner Ed Hopkins admits he was surprised by the tweets from gay and straight people about the Eagles invasion.

“It assumes there is something wrong with realizing you are in a gay bar,” he said, adding. “The people in tonight enjoyed being in our place.”

And his bar didn’t have to worry about any repeat of the scenes Vikings fans endured during the NFC Championship Game – it sounds like the all had a great time.

“The Eagles fans were very rowdy and fun. We enjoyed having them in our establishment.”

By the end, Hopkins added, the bar was filled with just as many Patriots fans as Eagles.

“The Super Bowl is supposed to bring everyone together that loves football,” Hopkins added. “That is how the Eagle felt tonight.”



