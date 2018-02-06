Straight Philly Fans Head to Minneapolis Gay Bar ‘The Eagle’ to Watch the Super Bowl

Tammy Duckworth Dubs Trump ‘Cadet Bone Spurs’ in Epic Slam Over His Demand for Applause

The Eagle Bolt gay bar in Minneapolis found itself invaded by straight people in town from Philadelphia who had discovered it bore the name of their team.

I can confirm a number of Eagles fans here at @eagleBoltbar were drawn by the name. Including a guy from Hamburg, Germany pic.twitter.com/RQvGRfO9Yz — Eric Roper (@StribRoper) February 5, 2018

Per sources (@javimorillo) Phildelphia @Eagles fans are mistaking our downtown haunt @eagleBoltbar as a fan bar and I am DYING. It's more of a Bears kinda place ya'll. #TheMoreYouKnow — janashortal (@janashortal) February 5, 2018

GOMN reports that a great time was had by all:

Eagle Bolt Bar owner Ed Hopkins admits he was surprised by the tweets from gay and straight people about the Eagles invasion.

“It assumes there is something wrong with realizing you are in a gay bar,” he said, adding. “The people in tonight enjoyed being in our place.”

And his bar didn’t have to worry about any repeat of the scenes Vikings fans endured during the NFC Championship Game – it sounds like the all had a great time.

“The Eagles fans were very rowdy and fun. We enjoyed having them in our establishment.”

By the end, Hopkins added, the bar was filled with just as many Patriots fans as Eagles.

“The Super Bowl is supposed to bring everyone together that loves football,” Hopkins added. “That is how the Eagle felt tonight.”