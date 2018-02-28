Gus Kenworthy Reveals the Homophobic Messages He Gets Online: ‘Go Die of AIDS’

‘Call Me By Your Name’ Author Reveals Why the Film’s ‘Peach Scene’ is ‘Absolutely Superlative’

To make a point to those who believe “homophobia doesn’t exist anywhere,” Gus Kenworthy revealed some of the anti-gay abuse he gets on his YouTube channel.

Tweeted Kenworthy: “Them: It’s 2018 nobody cares that you’re gay. Homophobia doesn’t exist anymore. Get over yourself.”

He then posted a few screenshots of his YouTube comment notifications. Click on the tweet to enlarge them.

Them: It's 2018 nobody cares that you're gay. Homophobia doesn't exist anymore. Get over yourself. My YouTube notifications: pic.twitter.com/moASu15TR4 — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 27, 2018

Said one user named Robert Miller: Gross faggot. F**k you. Go die of aids. Sodom and Gomorrah will return. Sick nasty pedo-fag.”

Another responded to a video Kenworthy posted called “Feeling Like a Champion.”

Said that user, named White Dragon: “But you are not a ‘champion’ you are a faggot. With any luck you will die a horribly painful and drawn out death mangled in a car wreck. Or a mussy pushes you off a building would also be fine. Or maybe someone just walks up to you and plays the ‘knock-out’ game on you and your skull cracks wide open when you hit the ground and bleed out in the street.”

Kenworthy has received support since posting the comments from Chelsea Clinton, gay Canadian figure skater Eric Radford, actor Peter Paige, and others.

I am so sorry Gus you are dealing with this. All those vile comments reflect on the people making them, not you. Thank you for always representing #TeamUSA so well, on and off skis. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 28, 2018

Ugh…😞 — Eric Radford (@Rad85E) February 27, 2018

That’s how it always is, they are cowards who hide behind a computer screen. — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 27, 2018