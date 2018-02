Gay Couple Walks Out of ‘Family Friendly’ Restaurant After Owner Scolds Them for Kiss

Gus Kenworthy was being harassed online by a troll who had taken the name of one of Donald Trump’s lawyers.

He posed the inquiry: “Question is, if men marry men and women marry women who will produce children in this world”

Kenworthy was ready with the perfect response.

hopefully not you https://t.co/UiwA2471bz — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 19, 2018