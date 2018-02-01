Hope Hicks, Donatella Versace, Chvrches, Robert Wagner, Sarah Jessica Parker, Dumbledore: HOT LINKS

Amazon Told to Keep HQ Out of 9 U.S. Cities That Don’t Protect LGBT People

HOPE HICKS. Former Trump lawyer will tell Robert Mueller about obstruction of justice: ‘Mr. Corallo is planning to tell Mr. Mueller about a previously undisclosed conference call with Mr. Trump and Hope Hicks, the White House communications director, according to the three people. Mr. Corallo planned to tell investigators that Ms. Hicks said during the call that emails written by Donald Trump Jr. before the Trump Tower meeting — in which the younger Mr. Trump said he was eager to receive political dirt about Mrs. Clinton from the Russians — “will never get out.” That left Mr. Corallo with concerns that Ms. Hicks could be contemplating obstructing justice, the people said.’

FREDERICA WILSON. Russians “have something” on Trump: “The House and Senate voted on all kinds of sanctions against Russia. Now, the president yesterday announced he wasn’t going to impose those sanctions,” she said just before a press conference with the Miami media inside an Overtown church. “They have something on him. And if he imposes sanctions against Russia, they’re going to tell what they have on him.”

FORMER OUT/ADVOCATE EDITOR BRUCE STEELE. Why we did not out Kevin Spacey in 2001.

PERSON OF INTEREST. Robert Wagner now officially fingered by LA County Sheriff in Natalie Wood death: “As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant John Corina said in an episode of 48 Hours, which will air this week. “I mean, we know now that he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared.”

COSTA RICA. Gay marriage clash throws presidential race wide open: “Costa Rica’s debt and deficit have risen to the highest on record, and its credit rating has been cut repeatedly in recent years. But, forget all that: It is the prospect of legalizing gay marriage that dominated the debate and threatens to turn the Feb. 4 presidential election on its head.”

NEW YORK. Human Rights Campaign backs Cuomo for reelection.

FANTASTIC BEASTS 2. Why can’t they just let Dumbledore be gay? “So the film-makers of this Potter-adjacent franchise that nobody had foreseen are in a spot of bother, since for obvious reasons it would be politically and financially savvy if the new films could also somehow get away with him being gay while never stating it, like the seven books and eight films we’ve already had. That’s the thing with coming out, or being an ally: you might actually have to run the risk of taking some sort of personal hit, or having to stand up for yourself.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Chvrches “Get Out”.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER. On Kim Cattrall’s claim they were never friends: “I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience. It’s sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with it is such a privilege.”

73 QUESTIONS OF THE DAY. Donatella Versace on the biggest misconceptions about her, and many other random facts.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Jefferson Alves.

