Kylie Minogue, Tove Lo to Headline NYC Pride

NYC Pride announced on Tuesday that Kylie Minogue and Tove Lo would be headlining Pride Island, its multi-day LGBTQ cultural experience which evolved from its famous Dance on the Pier.

Several other musical performers are also scheduled to appear including Lizzo, Big Freedia, Sasha Velour, DJ Simon Dunmore, DJ Grind, DJ Ralphi Rosario, DJ Corey Craig, and DJ Dawson.

The traditional fireworks display will close the event on Sunday.

Tickets go on sale on March 1 at NYCpride.org.

The full press release:

“As we prepare to welcome a record number of attendees for Stonewall 50 / WorldPride 2019 NYC, our move to our new home on Pier 97 is just one of several new venues, new events, and new experiences we will launch in 2018 to prepare for next year’s massive crowd,” said Chris Frederick, Managing Director of NYC Pride.

Swedish pop star, Tove Lo, headlines the first day of Pride Island on Saturday. Tove Lo’s effortless steering between the worlds of love and sex on her second album Lady Wood, is sure to put fans on an emotional vibe. With hits spanning the Billboard charts like, “True Disaster,” “Talking Body,” and “Habits (Stay High),” Tove Lo’s raw and honest musical style brings fans on a journey.

Known as the “Queen of Bounce,” Big Freedia is a staple in New Orleans’ energetic style. Commonly recognized as one of the infectious voices on Beyoncé’s infamous 2015 single, “Formation,” Freedia is sure to get those bodies moving. DJ Dawson will spin the best mixes in house music while Big Freedia takes spectators south to the “Big Easy.”

Additionally, the Saturday edition of Pride Island welcomes a live performance from the “hair toss, check my nails,” rising star, Lizzo. Hailing from Detroit, MI and relocating to Minneapolis, MN, Lizzo’s sound is a fusion of soul, pop, hip hop, rock, and gospel. With breakout hits “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts,” she’ll bring her soulful sounds to the Pride Island stage. Defected Records founder and prolific music man, Simon Dunmore, will play a special set for an NYC Pride first. Also, not to be missed, is a performance by winner of season nine of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Sasha Velour.

On Sunday, pop superstar, Kylie Minogue, takes center stage on the closing night of Pride Island. Known as the “Goddess of Pop,” Minogue’s extensive discography includes “Spinning Around,” “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head,” and “All The Lovers,” to name a few of her hits. Minogue’s infectious dance-pop lyrics make her world tours wildly successful. Her highly anticipated fourteenth studio album, Golden, will be released on April 6. “Dancing,” the critically acclaimed lead single, is a welcoming addition to Minogue’s enthralling catalogue. Additionally, Grind, Ralphi Rosario, and Corey Craig will DJ live on the last day of Pride Island.