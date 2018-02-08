Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor Were Lovers, Widow Confirms

Marlon Brando and comedian Richard Pryor were lovers at one point, Pryor’s widow Jennifer has confirmed.

Quincy Jones spilled the T to Vulture in an interview published earlier this week: “[Marlon] Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming motherf**ker you ever met. He’d f**k anything. Anything! He’d f**k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

TMZ reports: “Jennifer tells TMZ … Richard would have no shame about Quincy’s comments. She says the comedic legend was always very open about his bisexuality with friends, and documented it extensively in diaries. Jennifer says she’ll publish them later this year…As for Richard hooking up with Brando — she says, ‘It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.'”